Armenia’s acting PM refuses from “short-sighted” talks with protest leader

Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has rejected a proposal by opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan to hold talks on Friday amid anti-government protests.

The Acting PM’s Spokesman Aram Araratyan said in a statement that Karen Karapetyan insists that negotiations in the presence of journalists cannot produce results.

Therefore, he said, the acting PM considers that participating in negotiations that do not seek to find solutions is “short-sighted.”

Instead, Karapetyan advises Pashinyan to accept President Armen Sarkissian’s call for all parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces to jointly discuss solutions to the existing situation.