Chinese-American firm opens region’s largest biotechnology in Armenia

16:49, 27 Apr 2018
Off

Chinese-American Company FMD K&L Europe has opened the region’s largest biotechnology in Armenia, Business Armenia reports.

that has been operating in Armenia for 3 years and has already invested about $4 million during this period.

The company, which has been operating in Armenia for 3 years and has invested about $4 million so far, is planning on investing another $3 million and increase the number of employees from 170 to 250 and then up to 500 in 2018. Within the scope of the biotechnology park, the company will cooperate with the largest pharmaceutical companies.

“Armenia has important advantages compared to other countries. First, it has well-educated specialists and medical schools. Second, investing in Armenia is beneficial in terms of costs. This increases the level of competitiveness. And finally, the favorable geographical location of the country will guarantee the entry into other CIS countries,” stated Mr. Dan Zhang, the Chairman of Board of Trustees of the FMD K&L global company.

“When I first came to Armenia I investigated the environment and found that the country has highly qualified doctors and biologists. Armenia may become the perfect platform for our company to enter Europe,” noted Mr. Kirit Velani, the Executive Director of FMD K&L Europe.

In the technology park, the Shtigen company has installed a hybrid solar power plant, which, aside from saving and protecting the environment, ensures uninterrupted operations even in case of power failure.

Comments

Recent News

Armenian Conservatives recognize Armenian Genocide

20:52, 27 Apr 2018

Political statement on Armenian Genocide circulated in Romanian Parliament

18:38, 27 Apr 2018

Armenian President receives EU Ambassadors

15:13, 27 Apr 2018

Kremlin hopes for quick resolution to Armenian political crisis

13:54, 27 Apr 2018

Armenian President receives congratulatory message from UN chief

12:42, 27 Apr 2018

Armenia’s acting PM refuses from “short-sighted” talks with protest leader

11:38, 27 Apr 2018

Armenian President, protest leader meet to discusses political situation

11:12, 27 Apr 2018

Armen Dzhigarkhanyan in hospital, but 'nothing critical'

10:25, 27 Apr 2018

SOAD's Daron Malakian releases new song dedicated to Armenian Genocide

10:03, 27 Apr 2018

North Korea's Kim Jong-un crosses into South Korea

09:41, 27 Apr 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenian Conservatives recognize Armenian Genocide

Political statement on Armenian Genocide circulated in Romanian Parliament

Armenian President receives EU Ambassadors

Kremlin hopes for quick resolution to Armenian political crisis

Armenian President receives congratulatory message from UN chief

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia