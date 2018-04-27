Kremlin hopes for quick resolution to Armenian political crisis

The Kremlin said on Friday it hoped the political crisis in Armenia could be resolved as promptly as possible and with the consensus of all parties involved, TASS reports.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitri Peskov told reporters today that the soonest settlement of the crisis has been discussed during Armenian officials’ visit to Moscow.

“Communications mostly focused on the need of solving the current crisis within the constitutional framework through a consensus between all parties,” Peskov said.

“We are all waiting and closely following the Prime Minister’s elections to be held in the Parliament on May 1,” he added.