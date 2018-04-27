North Korea’s Kim Jong-un crosses into South Korea

Photos: Getty Images

Kim Jong-un has become the first North Korean leader to set foot in South Korea by crossing the military line that has divided the peninsula since the end of the Korean War in 1953, the BBC reports.

In a moment rich with symbolism and pomp, South Korean leader Moon Jae-in and Mr Kim shook hands at the border.

Mr Kim said he hoped for “frank” discussion in a warm opening exchange.

Just months ago North Korean rhetoric was warlike, but now they may discuss a peace treaty and nuclear weapons.

Much of what the summit will focus on has been agreed in advance, but many analysts remain deeply skeptical about the North’s apparent enthusiasm for engagement.