Political statement on Armenian Genocide circulated in Romanian Parliament

A political statement on the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide has been circulated in the Romanian Parliament, urging the country to recognize the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian Embassy in Romania informs in a Facebook post.

The political statement, the first to be circulated in the parliament, has been presented by eight MPs representing different parliamentary forces and nationalities. The statement will be open for a month to join.

The initiative aims to raise awareness of the Armenian genocide and create an opportunity for parliamentary discussions in a country, which is yet to acknowledge the genocide.