Armenian President talks to UN Secretary General

President Armen Sarkissian had today a phone conversation with UN Secretary General António Guterres. The call was initiated by the President of Armenia.

Armen Sarkissian informed the UN Secretary General on the political developments taking place in Armenia and expressed gratitude for the statement of the Secretary General in which he stressed, in particular, the necessity to conduct political processes in an exclusively peaceful manner, to show restraint and solve the existing issues through a dialogue, in the framework of the Constitution, rule of law and protection of human rights.

President Sarkissian reiterated commitment of the Armenian authorities and all political forces to these principles.

The parties underscored the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region. The President of Armenia reiterated Armenia’s commitment to the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through a peace process and expressed thanks to the Secretary General for his unconditional support to the Nagorno Karabakh peace process carried out in the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship. The interlocutors stressed once again the necessity to avoid possible escalation at the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact.

President Sarkissian noted with satisfaction the efficient cooperation with the UN Yerevan Office and underlined its important role in assisting to the development and reforms in Armenia.

The President of Armenia confirmed once again the invitation extended to the UN Secretary General to participate at the 17th Summit of Francophonie to be held in Yerevan in October 2018.