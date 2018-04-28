Armenia’s ruling party not to nominate candidate for Prime Minister

The Republican Party of Armenia will not nominate a candidate for Prime Minister, Vice-President of the Party Edward Sharmazanov said.

He said it’s a well-thought decision aimed at ensuring security and stability in the country.

Sharmazanov noted that the Republican Party will discuss all platforms of all candidates before announcing its stance.

“Failures happen in politics. Stability is the most important to us. By refusing to nominate a candidate we avoid clashes, instability, and this is the correct path,” Sharmazanov said.

He noted that “the Republican Party is an established, united and strong party and those who predict the death of the Republican Party are mistaken.”