Armenian President praises the civil society

Armen Sarkissian, the new president of Armenia, has praised the courage of the protesters who forced his predecessor out of power, calling them “courageous and proud”.

“Armenia has shown an example that civil society exists, and people are courageous and proud to express their opinion,” President Sarkissian said in an interview with the BBC.

“That opinion is expressed in many ways- by marches on the street, by meetings, posts on Facebook and Twitter. I’m proud that people have their opinion and can express it. That’s a fantastic achievement for a country that has chosen the path to democracy,” the President stated.