Arthur Abraham defeats Patrick Nielsen

Former two division world champion Arthur Abraham (47-6, 30 KOs) defeated Patrick Nielsen (29-3, 14 KOs) by a 12 round split decision to capture the vacant World Boxing Organization International super middleweight title at the Baden Arena in Offenburg, Germany, Boxing News reports.

Abraham, 38, won by the scores 116-111, 116-111 for Abraham and 114-113 for the 27-year-old Nielsen.

The heavy-handed Abraham pressured Nielsen throughout, taking the fight to him and hammering him with heavy shots each time he was able to trap him.

Nielsen lacked the punching power to keep Abraham off of him for any length of time.