Armenian church in Istanbul desecrated

The Armenian St. Tagavor Church in Istanbul’s Kadikoy district has been desecrated, Agos reports.

Social media messages show the words “Bu Vatan Bizim, meaning “This Fatherland Is Ours” sprayed on the church walls.

Photos also show a lot of garbage in front of the church.

The Kadikoy Municiplity has issued a statement, condemning the “racist attack” and informed that the area has already been cleaned.

After studying camera images, the church administration said the man writing on the wall had participated in a liturgy the day before.