Armenia’s membership in EAEU beneficial for Yerevan, President says

12:53, 30 Apr 2018
The membership of Armenia in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) suits the “fundamental interests” of Yerevan, including economic ones, the country’s President Armen Sarkissian said.

In an interview aired by the Belarus 1 TV channel on Sunday, Sarkissian said that Armenia’s presence “in the Eurasian space stems from [the country’s] core interests” and not because it “was being pushed by someone.”

“For us, the Eurasian space is a friendly space. Friendly, brotherly nations. It is not only about friendship but also about a huge market for Armenia,” the president said.

The only way to resolve the ongoing political crisis in Armenia is complying with the country’s Constitution, President Armen Sarkissian said.

“There is only one way — constitutional, and there is and can be no other… We must respect the Constitution,” Sarkissian said in an interview with Belarusian media, aired by the ONT broadcaster on Sunday.

