EU reiterates support to Armenia’s efforts to build democratic society

The European Union has issued a statement, reiterating its support to Armenia in its efforts to build a prosperous and democratic society.

“In this context, it is crucial that all sides engage in a comprehensive dialogue, in view of the democratic formation of a new government in accordance with the Constitution and in the interest of all Armenians,

“The European Union continues to support the efforts of President Armen Sarkissian in this regard. It remains crucial that all parties involved, including the law enforcement agencies and those exercising their right of freedom of assembly and expression, show restraint and responsibility,” the statement reads.