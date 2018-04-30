Eurovision 2018: Armenia’s Sevak Khanagyan holds first rehearsal

21:10, 30 Apr 2018
Off

Sevak Khanagyan, who represents Armenia at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest, held his first rehearsal on stage today. He will represent his country with the song ‘Qami’.

Singer-songwriter Sevak Khanagyan was born in 1987 in Metsavan, Armenia. On the 25th of February he won the Armenian national selection Depi Evratesil with his song Qami, leading both the international jury vote and the televote.

The song Qami is written by Anna Danielyan, who Sevak coached in the 2017 The Voice of Armenia, and by Victoria Maloyan. The music was composed by Sevak Khanagyan himself.

According to the Eurovision’s official website, Sevak’s rehearsal starts with calm white lighting, with red and white lights flashing halfway through the song. Sevak is on the stage all by himself, without backing singers or dancers, which adds to the power of the performance.
The impressive prop structure on stage also adds to the strength of Sevaks’ performance, as he stands in the middle of the stage surrounded by monoliths in various heights.
Eurovision.tv caught up with Sevak after his first rehearsal: “It was my first time on the Eurovision stage and I really enjoyed it. I want to thank the whole team and I can not wait to get back on the stage to perform for the audience.”
Armenia will take the stage again for the second round of rehearsals on Friday, 4th of May. Sevak Khanagyn will participate in the first Semi-Final on Tuesday, 8th of May.

Comments

Recent News

Whatever decision is made, security of Armenia and Artsakh will be the basis - Republican Party

23:23, 30 Apr 2018

Over 100 foreign journalists to cover Armenian PM's election

19:43, 30 Apr 2018

Armenian church in Istanbul desecrated

17:47, 30 Apr 2018

Events in Lithuania mark 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide

17:20, 30 Apr 2018

PM nominee Nikol Pashinyan on Karabakh conflict, EAEU

16:46, 30 Apr 2018

Armenia's foreign policy chief talks to US Assistant Secretary of State on phone

15:28, 30 Apr 2018

Moscow-Gyumri plane makes emergency landing

14:18, 30 Apr 2018

Charles Aznavour awarded Japan's Order of the Rising Sun

13:41, 30 Apr 2018

Armenia's membership in EAEU beneficial for Yerevan, President says

12:53, 30 Apr 2018

EU reiterates support to Armenia's efforts to build democratic society

11:17, 30 Apr 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Whatever decision is made, security of Armenia and Artsakh will be the basis - Republican Party

Over 100 foreign journalists to cover Armenian PM's election

Armenian church in Istanbul desecrated

Events in Lithuania mark 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide

PM nominee Nikol Pashinyan on Karabakh conflict, EAEU

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia