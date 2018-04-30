Eurovision 2018: Armenia’s Sevak Khanagyan holds first rehearsal

Sevak Khanagyan, who represents Armenia at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest, held his first rehearsal on stage today. He will represent his country with the song ‘Qami’.

Singer-songwriter Sevak Khanagyan was born in 1987 in Metsavan, Armenia. On the 25th of February he won the Armenian national selection Depi Evratesil with his song Qami, leading both the international jury vote and the televote.

The song Qami is written by Anna Danielyan, who Sevak coached in the 2017 The Voice of Armenia, and by Victoria Maloyan. The music was composed by Sevak Khanagyan himself.

According to the Eurovision’s official website, Sevak’s rehearsal starts with calm white lighting, with red and white lights flashing halfway through the song. Sevak is on the stage all by himself, without backing singers or dancers, which adds to the power of the performance.

The impressive prop structure on stage also adds to the strength of Sevaks’ performance, as he stands in the middle of the stage surrounded by monoliths in various heights.