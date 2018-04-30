Nikol Pashinyan officially nominated for PM

The National Assmebly’s Yelk faction has officially nominated Nikol Pashinyan for Prime Minister.

The Parliament is set to elect the Prime Minister on May 1. The ruling Republican Party has already announced the decision not to nominate own candidate.

Head of the Republican faction Vahram Baghdasaryan has said they will not create any obstacles if the three parliamentary forces nominate a single candidate.

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun has offered to nominate Nikol Pashinyan as a single candidate, while Tsarukyan alliance has expressed support for he “people’s candidate.”

Any candidate will have to collect 53 votes to be elected. The Republican Party has 58 mandates in the 105-seat Parliament, Tsarukyan Alliance holds 31 seats, Yelk bloc and ARF have 9 and 7 seats respectively.