Whatever decision is made, security of Armenia and Artsakh will be the basis – Republican Party

23:23, 30 Apr 2018
Off

The Republican Party demonstrated an apparent tolerance and solidarity by launching dialogue with the nominee for Prime Minister, National Assembly’s Vice President and Republican Party Spokesman Edward Sharmazanov told reporters following consultations with PM’s nominee Nikol Pashinyan.

Sharmazanov said they will discuss how to vote and will announce the decision before the election.

“Unlike many political forces, we never make spontaneous decisions,” he added.

Asked whether it will be a unanimous decision, Sharmazanov said: “Whatever decision is made,  the security of Armenia and Artsakh will be the basis.”

