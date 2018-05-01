Armenian Parliament set to elect new Prime Minister

11:00, 01 May 2018
Off

The Armenian National Assembly will vote on Tuesday to elect a new Prime Minister, with opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan being the only candidate for the post.

The vote follows almost 20 days of protests that the led to the resignation of ex-PM Serzh Sargsyan a week after assuming the post.

Pashinyan will need 53 votes from the 105-seat Parliament, where the Republican Party holds a majority. Assuming that three other factions unanimously vote for the candidate, he will still need six votes from Republicans to be elected.

Nikol Pashinyan spend Monday holding consultations with parliamentary forces.

Head of the Republican faction Vahram Baghdasaryan has said they are yet to make a decision on how to vote.

More than 100 foreign journalists from major media outlets have accredited with the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to cover the election.

