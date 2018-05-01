LIVE: Armenian National Assembly voting for new PM

11:09, 01 May 2018
Off

The Armenian National Assembly has convened a sitting to discuss the issue of Prime Minister’s election. MP Nikol Pashinyan nominated from Yelk bloc is the only candidate bidding for the post.

According to Armenian Constitution, the National Assembly shall elect the Prime Minister by majority of votes of the total number of Deputies. The election of the Prime Minister shall be held by roll-call voting.

The President of the Republic shall immediately appoint as Prime Minister the candidate elected by the National Assembly.

In case Prime Minister is not elected, a new election of Prime Minister shall be held seven days after voting, wherein the candidates for Prime Minister nominated by at least one third of the total number of Deputies shall be entitled to participate.

In case Prime Minister is not elected by majority of votes of the total number of Deputies, the National Assembly shall be dissolved by virtue of law.

Comments

Recent News

Armenian Parliament set to elect new Prime Minister

11:00, 01 May 2018

Whatever decision is made, security of Armenia and Artsakh will be the basis - Republican Party

23:23, 30 Apr 2018

Eurovision 2018: Armenia's Sevak Khanagyan holds first rehearsal

21:10, 30 Apr 2018

Over 100 foreign journalists to cover Armenian PM's election

19:43, 30 Apr 2018

Armenian church in Istanbul desecrated

17:47, 30 Apr 2018

Events in Lithuania mark 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide

17:20, 30 Apr 2018

PM nominee Nikol Pashinyan on Karabakh conflict, EAEU

16:46, 30 Apr 2018

Armenia's foreign policy chief talks to US Assistant Secretary of State on phone

15:28, 30 Apr 2018

Moscow-Gyumri plane makes emergency landing

14:18, 30 Apr 2018

Charles Aznavour awarded Japan's Order of the Rising Sun

13:41, 30 Apr 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenian Parliament set to elect new Prime Minister

Whatever decision is made, security of Armenia and Artsakh will be the basis - Republican Party

Eurovision 2018: Armenia's Sevak Khanagyan holds first rehearsal

Over 100 foreign journalists to cover Armenian PM's election

Armenian church in Istanbul desecrated

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia