LIVE: Armenian National Assembly voting for new PM

The Armenian National Assembly has convened a sitting to discuss the issue of Prime Minister’s election. MP Nikol Pashinyan nominated from Yelk bloc is the only candidate bidding for the post.

According to Armenian Constitution, the National Assembly shall elect the Prime Minister by majority of votes of the total number of Deputies. The election of the Prime Minister shall be held by roll-call voting.

The President of the Republic shall immediately appoint as Prime Minister the candidate elected by the National Assembly.

In case Prime Minister is not elected, a new election of Prime Minister shall be held seven days after voting, wherein the candidates for Prime Minister nominated by at least one third of the total number of Deputies shall be entitled to participate.

In case Prime Minister is not elected by majority of votes of the total number of Deputies, the National Assembly shall be dissolved by virtue of law.