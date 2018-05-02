Armenia’s acting PM urges “constitutional solution” to the political crisis

Armenia’s Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has issued a statement, urging to solve the political crisis in a”constitutional way.” The statement reads:

“Considering the situation established in the country and the peculiarities of parliamentary system of governance, I appeal to all political forces to demonstrate will, determination and flexibility and sit at a table. We all realize that civilized and practical solutions are needed to overcome the political crisis, no matter how hard it may seem.

The Prime Minister can be elected only in the parliament, in constitutional way. There is no other solution, either theoretically or practically.

I am confident that our country will overcome this challenge with joint efforts.”