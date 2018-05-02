Armenia’s President calls for continued consultations

Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian has issued a statement, calling for continued consultations to find a way out of the political crisis. The statement reads:

“Dear compatriots,

Yesterday the National Assembly did not manage to elect the country’s Prime Minister. I’m deeply saddened that the political crisis continues, despite statement from all parties that it is dangerous for the country’s future.

The attention of all of us is focused on the activity of all political forces involved. I urge to continue the consultations to find a solution out of the current situation that will meet the common national interest.”