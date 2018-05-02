Artsakh Defense Ministry refutes Azeri claims on troops being moved to Armenia

The Artsakh Defense Ministry has refuted reports in Azeri media outlets claiming that troops are being moved from Artsakh to Armenia “to pressure domestic developments.”

The Defense Ministry urged citizens “not to succumb to provocations” and stressed that “the only and main task of the Artsakh Armed Forces is to protect the country from the enemy.” he Ministry said taking actions against own people is not among the army’s duties.

“Furthermore, to prevent the the activeness at the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, the intensive movement of troops and equipment and the ensuing unpredictable developments the Defense Army has been consistently working to keep the frontlines invulnerable by increasing the number of troops on duty.”