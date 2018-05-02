Artur Aleksanyan wins second gold for Armenia at European Wrestling Championships

21:56, 02 May 2018


Olympic Champion Artur Aleksanyan clinched men’s 98 kg gold medal at the European Wrestling Championships held in Russia’s Kaspiysk.

Aleksanyan defeated Serbia’s Mikheil Kajaia 7:0 in the final.

Artur Aleksanyan won the world champion’s title in 2014, 2015 and 2017. He was crowned European champion in 2012, 2013 and 2014. Artur won an Olympic gold during the summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. Before that he had clinched the Olympic bronze in London in 2012.

Another Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler Maksim Manukyan earlier defeated Viktor Sasunovski of Belarus to win gold in the 82 kg category.

