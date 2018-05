Henrikh Mkhitaryan took part in training today ahead of the Arsenal’s Europa League clash with Atletico Madrid.

The Armenian star scored on his return from a knee injury against former club Manchester United, but suffered a knock in the same game.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger had earlier admitted that Henrikh Mkhitaryan is an injury doubt for the club’s trip to Madrid, as the midfielder has a “little knock on his knee.”