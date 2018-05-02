Man detained for racist graffiti on the walls of Armenian church in Istanbul

Man has been arrested for the racist graffiti on the wall of the Armenian St. Tagavor Church in Istanbul, Akunq.net reports.

According to the source, the law-enforcement bodies in Kadikoy district has identified and detained the man after studying footage from security cameras.

The suspect has “psychological problems and has tried to commit suicide twice in the past.”

The man told the Police he acted alone and added that “church employees treated him badly.”

The words “Bu Vatan Bizim, meaning “This Fatherland Is Ours”were sprayed on the church walls last week. Photos also showed a lot of garbage in front of the church.