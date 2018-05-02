Metro employees in Yerevan join the strike

12:09, 02 May 2018
Off

Employees of the Yerevan Metropolitan have joined the “total strike” in Yerevan.

Thousands have taken to the streets for a new round of protests after the National Assembly voted down protest leader Nikol Pashinyan’s bid to become Prime Minister.

Protest leader Nikol Pashinyan, 42, was the sole candidate in the parliamentary vote, but failed to get a majority backing following nine hours of hearings.

Streets in downtown Yerevan and the entries to major government buildings havee been blocked since 8:15 this morning, traffic is stalled.

