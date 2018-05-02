OSCE to conduct monitoring at Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

On May 3, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic), the OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, to the southeast from Talish village of the Martakert region.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova), staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany) and Head of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group (HLPG)Colonel Vladimir Minarik (Slovakia).

The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.