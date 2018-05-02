Pashinyan says will be nominated for PM by three parliamentary factions

20:27, 02 May 2018
Off

Armenian protest leader Nikol Pashinyan told a rally at the Republic Square that tomorrow he will b renominated for PM by three parliamentary factions – Yelk bloc, Tsarukyan Alliance and Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF).

Pashinyan got the assurances during meetings with representatives of Tsarukyan Alliance and Armenian Revolutionary Federation.

The Republican Party’s parliamentary faction declared earlier that they will back any candidate nominated by one third of the total number of MPs.

Pashinyan urged supporters to refrain from any actions of civil disobedience on Wednesday to allow him to hold meetings at the National Assembly.

 

