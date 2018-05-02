Tankian, Egoyan and others say events in Armenia a “truly democratic process”

13:40, 02 May 2018
Off

System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian, filmmaker Atom Egoyan, actress Arsinee Khanjian, painter, playwright and actor Vahe Berberian, film director and screenwriter Eric Nazarian have issued the following statement:

Dear Compatriots,

What we observed over the last two weeks was a clear victory for the cause of a truly democratic process in Armenia. Not only did the Prime Minster resign as a result of your beautiful peaceful protests, but we heard various conflicting positions broadcast to a packed Republic Square today. This was amazing, to turn our Parliament into a public forum for the first time. Today, history has been made!

It was clear that Nikol was not going to be voted at Prime Minister today, but we are confident that this movement for change will continue and gather even more force as we head to a much needed public election. The youth and citizenry of Armenia have collectively raised the bar worldwide for peaceful protests.

Your solidarity and unity of purpose has blazed a new trail for true democratic change in Armenia. We urge this election to happen as soon as possible, for this is the ONLY means to insure a functioning government that will genuinely represent the people. Please do not give into anger and frustration and maintain your positive stance. Victors don’t lose their cool. Justice will prevail. We are with you.

JUSTICE WITHIN ARMENIA
Serj Tankian
Atom Egoyan
Arsinee Khanjian
Vahe Berberian
Eric Nazarian

