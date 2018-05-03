100th anniversary of the Republic of Armenia to be celebrated in Rhode Island

10:52, 03 May 2018
Off

The 100th Anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia will be celebrated on May 28, at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence, the Armenian Weekly reports.

For this occasion, the Armenian Cultural Association of America-Rhode Island chapter, under the auspices of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Kristapor gomideh, will host a concert in celebration of this momentous time in Armenian history.  This concert will be supported by all three Armenian churches of Rhode Island—the Armenian Euphrates Evangelical Church, Saints Sahag and Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, and Saints Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church—as well as the Armenian organizations of Rhode Island.

The commemorative concert will be conducted by Maestro Konstantin Petrossian and performed by the Armenian Chorales of R.I. and Greater Worcester, a symphony orchestra, and famed soloist Babin Boghosian.

The concert will feature revolutionary songs in honor of Armenian soldiers and heroes that dedicated themselves to fight for Armenia’s independence in 1918, and also for those who are currently doing so to this present day. Net proceeds from all charitable contributions will be donated to the Armenian Relief Society’s (ARS) Wounded and Disabled Soldiers Initiative.

The ARS has embarked on a project to assist the needs of the Yerevan Hospital No. 1 (Հայրենիքի Պաշտպանի Վերակագնողական Տուն), which offers medical services to disabled veterans. The funds raised will be for basic medical equipment,  beds, treatment tables, etc., all of which is needed to ensure that the hospital is properly furnished in order to give adequate care for each soldier who has risked his or her life to defend our homeland’s borders.

Comments

Recent News

Russian fighter jet crashes over Mediterranean Sea

12:59, 03 May 2018

Dust storms kill dozens in India

12:49, 03 May 2018

Nine feared dead in US military plane crash

11:02, 03 May 2018

António Guterres: Free press is essential for peace, justice and human rights

10:57, 03 May 2018

May 3 is World Press Freedom Day

10:15, 03 May 2018

Cambridge Analytica is shutting down

22:56, 02 May 2018

Artur Aleksanyan wins second gold for Armenia at European Wrestling Championships

21:56, 02 May 2018

EU's Mogherini calls for constructive dialogue to solve Armenia crisis

21:50, 02 May 2018

Armenia's Maksim Manukyan clinches gold at European Wrestling Championships

21:16, 02 May 2018

Pashinyan says will be nominated for PM by three parliamentary factions

20:27, 02 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Russian fighter jet crashes over Mediterranean Sea

Dust storms kill dozens in India

Nine feared dead in US military plane crash

António Guterres: Free press is essential for peace, justice and human rights

May 3 is World Press Freedom Day

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia