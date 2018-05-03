Armed attack on HSBC branch in Yerevan leaves one killed

An armed attack on a a branch of HSBC bank in Yerevan has left one killed.

An unknown man armed with a gun and a grenade entered the HSCB branch at the crossing of Komitas and Gyulbenkyan streets, and plundered a large amount of money at about 1:50 p.m.

The money, the gun and the grenade have been found not far from the scene of the crime.

The gunman has been detained.

The Police have identified the attacker as Police Colonel Daniel Danielyan.

Investigation into the details of the case is under way.



Police Spokesman Ashot Aharonyan has shared the photo of the attacked on Facebook.