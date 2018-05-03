Artsakh forces never target civilians – MoD

The Artsakh Defense Ministry has refuted reports in Azeri media outlets claiming that the Armenian forces opened fire in the direction of civilians carrying out reconstruction works near the Azerbaijani village of Jamanly.

The Ministry describes the information as “provocation” and reminds that Defense Army divisions have never targeted the civilian population and will keep doing so.

The Defense Ministry said the Artsakh forces remain committed to the ceasefire regime and never attack first.