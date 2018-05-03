Kremlin hopes allied relations with Armenia will remain a priority

Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters today the Kremlin hopes the allied Russian-Armenian relations will remain a foreign policy principle for Moscow and Yerevan.
“We are still certain that all processes in Armenia will remain within constitutional and legal boundaries. We wish on our Armenian friends the swiftest resolution to the current political situation. We also hope that in any case our good, allied and constructive Russia-Armenia bilateral relations will remain a constant for both our foreign policy and the foreign policy of Yerevan,” Peskov said.
Comments