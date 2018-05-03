Kremlin hopes allied relations with Armenia will remain a priority

17:49, 03 May 2018
Off

Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters today the Kremlin  hopes the allied Russian-Armenian relations will remain a foreign policy principle for Moscow and Yerevan.

“We are still  certain that all processes in Armenia will remain within constitutional and legal boundaries. We wish on our Armenian friends the swiftest resolution to the current political situation. We also hope that in any case our good, allied and constructive Russia-Armenia bilateral relations will remain a constant for both our foreign policy and the foreign policy of Yerevan,” Peskov said.

Comments

Recent News

Nikol Pashinyan nominated for Prime Minister

16:51, 03 May 2018

Artsakh forces never target civilians - MoD

16:12, 03 May 2018

Armed attack on HSBC branch in Yerevan leaves one killed

15:27, 03 May 2018

MP Aghvan Vardanyan resigns

15:10, 03 May 2018

Lithuania endorses Armenia-EU deal at first reading

14:56, 03 May 2018

OSCE conducts monitoring of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

14:22, 03 May 2018

President Sarkissian: We have started creating new Armenia

13:53, 03 May 2018

Russian fighter jet crashes over Mediterranean Sea

12:59, 03 May 2018

Dust storms kill dozens in India

12:49, 03 May 2018

Nine feared dead in US military plane crash

11:02, 03 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Nikol Pashinyan nominated for Prime Minister

Artsakh forces never target civilians - MoD

Armed attack on HSBC branch in Yerevan leaves one killed

MP Aghvan Vardanyan resigns

Lithuania endorses Armenia-EU deal at first reading

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia