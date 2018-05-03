MP Aghvan Vardanyan resigns

Member of the National Assembly Aghvan Vardanyan has submitted his resignation.

National Assembly Speaker Ara Babloyan issued a statement, noting according to Article 155 of the Constitutional Law Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, if after the issuance of the resignation, during one week, the MP takes back his resignation in written form, then the Speaker of the National Assembly makes a statement.

“If he does not take back his resignation, then a protocol is made up on suspension of the authorities which the Speaker of the National Assembly signs and issues. The resignation is considered accepted from the moment of the issuance of the protocol,” the Speaker said.