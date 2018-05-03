Nine feared dead in US military plane crash

11:02, 03 May 2018
Off
Photo: EPA

 

Nine people are feared dead after a military cargo plane crashed in the US state of Georgia, the BBC reports.

They were aboard the C-130 plane when it came down beside a highway intersection near the local airport in the coastal city of Savannah.

The plane belonged to Puerto Rico Air National Guard and was on a training flight, the National Guard said.

“We’ve confirmed nine people, consisting of five crew members and four additional passengers” were on board the plane, Puerto Rico National Guard spokesman Maj Paul Dahlen said.

Officials previously said at least five people were thought to have died on board.

Comments

Recent News

Russian fighter jet crashes over Mediterranean Sea

12:59, 03 May 2018

Dust storms kill dozens in India

12:49, 03 May 2018

António Guterres: Free press is essential for peace, justice and human rights

10:57, 03 May 2018

100th anniversary of the Republic of Armenia to be celebrated in Rhode Island

10:52, 03 May 2018

May 3 is World Press Freedom Day

10:15, 03 May 2018

Cambridge Analytica is shutting down

22:56, 02 May 2018

Artur Aleksanyan wins second gold for Armenia at European Wrestling Championships

21:56, 02 May 2018

EU's Mogherini calls for constructive dialogue to solve Armenia crisis

21:50, 02 May 2018

Armenia's Maksim Manukyan clinches gold at European Wrestling Championships

21:16, 02 May 2018

Pashinyan says will be nominated for PM by three parliamentary factions

20:27, 02 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Russian fighter jet crashes over Mediterranean Sea

Dust storms kill dozens in India

António Guterres: Free press is essential for peace, justice and human rights

100th anniversary of the Republic of Armenia to be celebrated in Rhode Island

May 3 is World Press Freedom Day

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia