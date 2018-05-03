Nine feared dead in US military plane crash

Photo: EPA

Nine people are feared dead after a military cargo plane crashed in the US state of Georgia, the BBC reports.

They were aboard the C-130 plane when it came down beside a highway intersection near the local airport in the coastal city of Savannah.

The plane belonged to Puerto Rico Air National Guard and was on a training flight, the National Guard said.

“We’ve confirmed nine people, consisting of five crew members and four additional passengers” were on board the plane, Puerto Rico National Guard spokesman Maj Paul Dahlen said.

Officials previously said at least five people were thought to have died on board.