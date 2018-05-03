OSCE conducts monitoring of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

14:22, 03 May 2018
On May 3, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic), the OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, to the southeast from Talish village of the Martakert region. 

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova), as well as Head of the OSCE High-Level Planning Group (HLPG) Colonel Vladimir Minarik (Slovakia). 

From the opposite side of the Line of Contact, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistant to the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain), as well as representative of the OSCE HLPG Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Nepokrytykh (Russia).

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule. 

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.

