President Sarkissian: We have started creating new Armenia

13:53, 03 May 2018
Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has commended the people’s movement led by Nikol Pashinyan, the political forces represented in the Parliament for their responsible stance.

The President said that statements issued by involved political forces after a day of substantial discussions on different levels are set to bring the democratic developments to a logical conclusion.

“I welcome the responsible stance of the people’s movement led by Nikol Pashinyan, the Republican Party of Armenia, the Prosperous Armenia Party and Yelk bloc that meet the priority interests of Armenia and its people and open the gateway to national solidarity,” President Sarkissian said.

“Our people thus showed once again that it is able to unite at fatal moments and make pro-national decisions,” he added.

“On these days Armenia has been in the focus of world community. We are passing through trials, and I’m confident that May 8 will fix the achievements of the pan-national movement for the sake of reforms, in which everyone – from political forces to all sections of our society in Armenia, Artsakh and Diaspora – have had a part in.

Armen Sarkissian said the developments will raise Armenia’s standing in the world.

The President specially emphasized the involvement of the youth in the process.

“I’m proud of our people – the proud citizens of Armenia, our unity and solidarity. I am convinced and I see that we have already started creating new Armenia, which will attract all sons of our people, will bring together and utilize their talent, entrepreneurship and zeal,” the President concluded.

