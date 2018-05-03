Russian fighter jet crashes over Mediterranean Sea

Photo: Sergey Bobylev/TASS archive

A Sukhoi-30SM jet of Russia’s Aerospace Force has crashed in the Mediterranean killing both pilots, the Defense Ministry told the media on Thursday, TASS reported.

“At 09:45 on May 3, a Russian Sukhoi-30SM fighter crashed in the Mediterranean during the climb shortly after taking off from the Khmeimim airdrome. As follows from an onsite report, both pilots tried to keep the plane under control till the last moment. Both died,” the Defense Ministry said.

According to preliminary estimates, a bird hit the plane’s engine.

“There was no fire impact on the plane,” the Defense Ministry said.

Mash said in a post on VK that Major Albert Davidyan was the crew commander.