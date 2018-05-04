Armenia’s President meets with Ambassadors of Arab countries, Iran

Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian received today the Ambassadors of the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Lebanon accredited to Armenia, as well as the Charge d’Affaires of Kuwait and Iraq.

Issues on the agenda of bilateral relations, namely the expansion of economic cooperation were discussed.

President Sarkissian expressed gratitude to the diplomats for the warm attitude towards Armenians in their countries, which allowed them to maintain the national identity, at the same time actively participating in the political and social-economic life in the respective countries.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the domestic situation in Armenia. The Diplomats voiced hope that the situation would be settled within the framework of the Constitution and laws, and commended the Armenian President’s efforts in the process.