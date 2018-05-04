Nobel Prize for Literature not to be awarded this year

The organisation that decides the Nobel Prize for Literature has said it will not announce an award this year, after it was engulfed in a scandal over sexual assault allegations, the BBC reports.

The Swedish Academy has been in crisis over its handling of allegations against the husband of a member.

She has since quit, as have the academy’s head and four other members.

The academy says it will now announce the 2018 winner along with the 2019 winner next year.

The scandal is the biggest to hit the prize since it was first awarded in 1901.

The academy said the decision had been made due to a lack of public confidence.

Some academy members had argued that the prize should proceed to protect the tradition, but others said the institution was in no state to present the award.

Apart from six years during the world wars, there has been only one year when the prize was not awarded. No worthy winner was found in 1935.