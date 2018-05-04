Nobel Prize for Literature not to be awarded this year

11:25, 04 May 2018
Off

The organisation that decides the Nobel Prize for Literature has said it will not announce an award this year, after it was engulfed in a scandal over sexual assault allegations, the BBC reports.

The Swedish Academy has been in crisis over its handling of allegations against the husband of a member.

She has since quit, as have the academy’s head and four other members.

The academy says it will now announce the 2018 winner along with the 2019 winner next year.

The scandal is the biggest to hit the prize since it was first awarded in 1901.

The academy said the decision had been made due to a lack of public confidence.

Some academy members had argued that the prize should proceed to protect the tradition, but others said the institution was in no state to present the award.

Apart from six years during the world wars, there has been only one year when the prize was not awarded. No worthy winner was found in 1935.

Comments

Recent News

Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski expelled from Oscars academy

11:07, 04 May 2018

The Gambler: Book about Kirk Kerkorian's life translated into Armenian

11:01, 04 May 2018

Twitter tells 330 million users to change their passwords

10:39, 04 May 2018

Processes taking place in Armenia are an internal affairs - US State Department

10:14, 04 May 2018

Kremlin hopes allied relations with Armenia will remain a priority

17:49, 03 May 2018

Nikol Pashinyan nominated for Prime Minister

16:51, 03 May 2018

Artsakh forces never target civilians - MoD

16:12, 03 May 2018

Armed attack on HSBC branch in Yerevan leaves one killed

15:27, 03 May 2018

MP Aghvan Vardanyan resigns

15:10, 03 May 2018

Lithuania endorses Armenia-EU deal at first reading

14:56, 03 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski expelled from Oscars academy

The Gambler: Book about Kirk Kerkorian's life translated into Armenian

Twitter tells 330 million users to change their passwords

Processes taking place in Armenia are an internal affairs - US State Department

Kremlin hopes allied relations with Armenia will remain a priority

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia