Processes taking place in Armenia are an internal affairs – US State Department

“The processes taking place in Armenia are an internal affair of the country,” the Voice of America quotes a US State Department spokesperson as saying.

“We are convinced that they will solve the issue in a peaceful way and in line with the constitution and all rules. We, as a friendly country and partner of Armenia, have always encouraged to launch constructive dialogue to find a way out of political deadlock. Now, we encourage to form a new government in line with all rules and for the benefit of all Armenians,” the spokesperson said.

“The Armenian government and people are valuable partners. We are ready to work closely with the government on issues of mutual interest, when it is formed,” the spokesperson added.