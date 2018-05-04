Russia not going to change its stance on Nagorno-Karabakh – Foreign Ministry

17:30, 04 May 2018
Russia has a consistent policy on the Nagorno-Karabakh problem and will continue to provide assistance to the parties to the conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a press briefing on Friday, TASS reports.

“Of course, we adhere to a consistent approach on the issue, and, in general, do not depart from it, so we will continue assisting the parties. However, I say once again that we need to wait until the political situation in Armenia stabilizes,” Zakharova stressed.

