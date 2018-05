Private of the Armenian Armed Forces Arthur Gasparyan (born in 1998) was found dead in the military positions of a military unit located in the northeastern direction.

The boy was discovered at about 1:10 a.m. with a gunshot wound in the head.

Investigation into the details of the incident is under way, a criminal case has been initiated.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said it shares the sorrow of the heavy loss and offered condolences to the soldier’s family and friends.