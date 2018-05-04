The Gambler: Book about Kirk Kerkorian’s life translated into Armenian

11:01, 04 May 2018
Off

“The Gambler” – the story of self-made American Armenian billionaire and philanthropist and National Hero of Armenia Kirk Kerkorian – has been translated into Armenian.

The book authored by William C. Rempel has been translated by Alina Mirzoyan and will be published by Edit Print publishing house by the end of the year.

In this engrossing biography, investigative reporter William C. Rempel digs deep into Kerkorian’s long-guarded history to introduce a man of contradictions-a poorly educated genius for deal-making, an extraordinarily shy man who made the boldest of business ventures, a careful and calculating investor who was willing to bet everything on a single roll of the dice.

Rempel meticulously pieces together revealing fragments of Kerkorian’s life, collected from diverse sources-war records, business archives, court documents, news clippings and the recollections and recorded memories of longtime pals and relatives. In The Gambler, Rempel illuminates this unknown, self-made man and his inspiring legacy as never before.

