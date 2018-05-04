Tourists to be offered helicopter trips across Armenia and beyond

The “Armenia Helicopters” company will soon start offering helicopter tours across the country and beyond its borders, the General Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia informs.

The flights will be carried out with the American Robinson R66 and European AIRBUS EC130T2 helicopters.

The company is planning to invest about $10 million in the coming three years and create new jobs.

The successful implementation of the project will contribute to the development of tourism and create new opportunities in the field of transportation services.