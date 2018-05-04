Twitter tells 330 million users to change their passwords

Twitter has warned its 330 million users to change their passwords after a glitch exposed some in plain text on its internal network.

The social network said an internal investigation had found no indication passwords were stolen or misused by insiders.

However, it still urged all users to consider changing their passwords “out of an abundance of caution”.

Chief executive Jack Dorsey tweeted:

We recently discovered a bug where account passwords were being written to an internal log before completing a masking/hashing process. We’ve fixed, see no indication of breach or misuse, and believe it’s important for us to be open about this internal defect. https://t.co/BJezo7Gk00 — jack (@jack) May 3, 2018

Twitter did not say how many passwords were affected.

It is understood the number was “substantial” and that they were exposed for “several months”.