12 new air companies have entered Armenian market over past two years

Twelve new air companies have entered Armenia overt the past two years, the General Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia (GDCA) reports.

Two air companies – Belavia and Czech Airlines – have returned to the market.

These include Armenia Aircompany, Brussels Airways, Qatar Airways, Wataniya Airways, Germania Fluggesellschaft, Arkia Israeli Airlines, Cham Wings, Air Cairo, Turkmenistan Airlines, Red Wings, Nordwind Airlines and Pobeda.

According to GDCA, 12 new routes have been launched to Lyon, Brussels, Doha, Kuwait, Berlin, Prague, Tel-Aviv, Damascus, Sharm El Sheikh, Ashkhabad, Frankfurt and Astana.