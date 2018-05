Member of the “New Armenia” opposition movement Andrian Ghukasyan has been released from detention.

The Court of First Instance of Erebuni and Nubarashen Administrative Districts of Yerevan ruled to set him free on his own recognizance.

Andrias Ghukasyan was detained in July 2016 on charges of organizing mass unrest in Yerevan on July 29, 2016 and attempting to join the armed group that had seized a police headquarters on July 17, 2016.