Armenian President calls for reason and farsightedness ahead of Tuesday vote

In a statement issued ahead of tomorrow’s vote on Prime Minister, Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian has called the moment “crucial and responsible for the future of Armenia.”

“All of us, first of all political decision makers, as well as our entire nation in Armenia, Artsakh and Diaspora, should keep this in mind when assessing the situation and make our steps,” the President.

According to the President in order to come out of the situation as winner “we have to maintain the standing the people’s movement has earned Armenia.”

“We expect the political forces represented in the National Assembly to demonstrate maximum reason and farsightedness and will be guided by the public’s well-being and national interest,” President Sarkissian said.

He voiced confidence that all issues can be solved in the spirit of national unity.

“This is what our people expect from political decision-makers. I’m convinced that thanks to a pro-society solution an atmosphere of trust will be established and our citizens, together with all Armenians, will undertake to rebuild the Motherland,” he stated.