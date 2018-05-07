Republican party confirms will not stop Nikol Pashinyan from being elected as PM

The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) has confirmed it will not stop Nikol Pashinyan from being elected as Armenia’s Prime Minister.

“The Party will give the necessary number of votes,” RPA Vice-President Edward Sharmazanov told reporters following the party’s sitting today.

The Armenian National Assembly is set to vote for Prime Minister on May 8, after it failed to elect PM at a sitting on May 1. Nikol Pashinyan is the only candidate nominated by more than one third of the total number of MPs.