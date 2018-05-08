Armenian PM congratulates Russia’s Medvedev on reappointment

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Dmitry Medvedev for being appointed as Head of Government of the Russian Federation.

“Your appointment definitely implies that the reform policy implemented by your government is of great demand,” Mr. Pashinyan said.

He added that “the new government of the Republic of Armenia is resolute to reinforce the Armenian-Russian friendship in all spheres, and deepen cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.”

“I’m confident that the joint work on all levels of bilateral cooperation will contribute to the further development and expansion of Armenian-Russian allied relations,” the Prime Minister said.

Nikol Pashinyan also thanked Dmitry Medvedev for the warm wishes on the occasion of his appointment as Armenia’s Prime Minister.