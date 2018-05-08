Armenian PM congratulates Russia’s Medvedev on reappointment

20:56, 08 May 2018
Off

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Dmitry Medvedev for being appointed as Head of Government of the Russian Federation.

“Your appointment definitely implies that the reform policy implemented by your government is of great demand,” Mr. Pashinyan said.

He added that “the new government of the Republic of Armenia is resolute to reinforce the Armenian-Russian friendship in all spheres, and deepen cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.”

“I’m confident that the joint work on all levels of bilateral cooperation will contribute to the  further development and expansion of Armenian-Russian allied relations,” the Prime Minister said.

Nikol Pashinyan also thanked Dmitry Medvedev for the warm wishes on the occasion of his appointment as Armenia’s Prime Minister.

Comments

Recent News

Armenia fails to qualify for Eurovision Grand Final

01:09, 09 May 2018

Armenian PM, Russian President agree to strengthen bilateral ties

00:24, 09 May 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Armenia showed a model of how the voice of people can be heard

23:28, 08 May 2018

LIVE: First Semi-Final of Eurovision 2018, Armenia performs 16th

23:01, 08 May 2018

Armenia's new PM livestrems a tour of his residence

22:20, 08 May 2018

UK Minister for Europe statement on election of new Armenian Prime Minister

22:14, 08 May 2018

Armenia's Acting Defense Minister quits

21:39, 08 May 2018

NSS chief briefs Prime Minister on security situation

18:48, 08 May 2018

CoE secretary General congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on his election as Armenia's PM

17:37, 08 May 2018

President Sarkissian received newly appointed PM

17:31, 08 May 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenia fails to qualify for Eurovision Grand Final

Armenian PM, Russian President agree to strengthen bilateral ties

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Armenia showed a model of how the voice of people can be heard

LIVE: First Semi-Final of Eurovision 2018, Armenia performs 16th

Armenia's new PM livestrems a tour of his residence

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia