Artsakh President sends congratulatory address to Nikol Pashinyan

On 8 May Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory address to Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of being elected the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

The address runs as follows:

“Respectful Mr. Pashinyan,

On behalf of the people, authorities of the Artsakh Republic and personally myself I extend my congratulations to You on being elected for the high and responsible position of the Republic of Armenia’s prime-minister.

I hope that the government formed by You will continue to do everything possible to develop the independent Armenian statehood, strengthen the republic’s defense capacity, raise people’s living standards, expand and deepen cooperation between the two Armenian republics and the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity.

I once again congratulate You and wish peace, robust health and great successes for the benefit of our Motherland and the Armenian people.”